2nd arrest made in connection with Jones Road Wildfire in New Jersey

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey announced Friday that a second teenager has been arrested in connection to the Jones Road Wildfire.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with arson, aggravated arson, and hindering apprehension in connection to the fire that started in Ocean Township on April 22.

In addition to the 17-year-old, Joseph Kling, 19, was previously charged in connection with the same incident.

The news of the second arrest came while Kling was having a detention hearing. That hearing was delayed until Friday afternoon.

Officials said the fire is believed to be the second-worst in the last two decades, smaller only than a 2007 blaze that burned 26 square miles.

