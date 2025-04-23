Maps show location of Ocean County, New Jersey wildfire and current road closures

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A raging wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, has scorched more than 11,000 acres, is sending large plumes of smoke into the sky, and has led to the closure of several roads.

The blaze, dubbed the Jones Road Wildfire, began around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday and was 30% contained as of midday Wednesday.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service released a map showing the containment area around the blaze:

It began in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management area in Barnegat Township and has since spread to both Ocean and Lacey townships.

Several roads remain closed in the area.

The closures include:

-Rt. 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Rt. 72 and the Garden State Parkway

-Bryant Road is closed between Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532) and Rt. 539

-Jones Road is closed between Rt. 532 and Bryant Road

Parts of the Garden State Parkway and Route 9 were closed Tuesday because of the smoke billowing across the area. Both highways have since reopened.

Officials said Wednesday approximately 1,320 structures were threatened but said no residential structures have been lost. However, one commercial building, as well as multiple outbuildings and vehicles have been destroyed by the fire.

This could end up being the largest wildfire in New Jersey in 20 years, the Forest Fire Service said.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

