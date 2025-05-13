New Brunswick's new cancer hospital opens a new era in care NJ

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey's first and only freestanding, fully comprehensive cancer hospital has opened in New Brunswick.

The Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center is one of only 13 freestanding cancer hospitals in the United States.

The 12-story, 520,000-square-foot facility, connected by a skybridge to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Cancer Institute, brings together inpatient and outpatient cancer services coupled with cutting-edge research laboratories all under one roof and delivered in an environment focused on compassionate, patient-centered care.

The Morris Cancer Center is designed to create an exceptional patient experience to enhance healing and recovery.

"Today is a historic day for our health system, the State of New Jersey, and beyond, as we cut the ribbon on the state's first and only freestanding cancer hospital, and one of only 13 in the country. This hospital is true to our mission of building and sustaining a healthier New Jersey. It is further evidence of RWJBarnabas Health's commitment to taking care of the communities we serve and providing patients the most advanced care possible, close to home," said Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer for RWJBarnabas Health. "I am proud to say that RWJBarnabas Health, together with Rutgers Cancer Institute, is advancing a bold vision - to beat cancer together.

"This incredible facility is the cornerstone of a $1.5 billion investment in cancer services that we are making across the Garden State," said Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer for RWJBarnabas Health.

"(The center) will offer expanded specialized services including the latest technology, innovative clinical trials, cellular therapies, and sophisticated radiation therapy techniques close to home," added, Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, William N. Hait Director of Rutgers Cancer Institute and Senior Vice President of Oncology Services, RWJBarnabas Health.

The Morris Cancer Center features 96 inpatient beds; a dedicated floor for surgical and procedure rooms; a vibrant, "Jersey Shore"-themed clinical space for pediatric patients; advanced radiation oncology and diagnostics; on-site pharmacy; and state-of-the-art laboratories to support 10 independent research teams.

The new hospital is named in recognition of the philanthropic efforts of Jack Morris, a longtime supporter of community development in New Brunswick, and his wife, Sheryl.

"Cancer is a journey no one should face alone - or far from home. I've long been driven by a deep commitment to support individuals during the most challenging moments of their lives," said Jack Morris. "It is an honor to be a part of a center that is truly transforming lives."

