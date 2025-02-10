Part I-80 in Wharton closed as crews investigate sinkhole threat

WHARTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Wharton, New Jersey, has been shut down as emergency crews work to repair a potentially recurring sinkhole.

The move comes as the Department of Transportation determines whether the same sinkhole from December is returning.

Concerns about the hole were raised around 6:45 a.m. Monday when a depression in the center lane was spotted. The cause for the buckle in the roadway has not been determined.

The NJDOT says the roadway in Wharton will remain closed until further notice and are advising motorists to expect delays and to use alternate routes.

Traffic is currently being diverted to Exit 34 but the agency suggests drivers use Exit 28 to Route 46 or Route 10 as alternates.

