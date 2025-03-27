New 'micro hotel' to open on the Bowery in New York City

NOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The oldest street in New York City is home to the newest micro hotel.

Now Now NoHo is a Sleeper Cabin Hotel located on the Bowery in the heart of Downtown Manhattan at a historic property originally built as a lodging house in 1917.

With 177 rooms measuring 30 to 40 square feet each, the Now Now NoHo looks to offer a cozy but practical space for solo and budget-conscious travelers.

"We like to say you sleep small and you dream big," James Bryant, the hotel's general manager, said. "We've got amazing comfort for you inside of the confines of your room. But we expect you to spend six or 7 hours there while you're sleeping, and then go out to explore the city afterwards."

The building has shared but private bathrooms, a women's only floor, vending machines filled with more than your average snacks, and items like Gameboys and iPads available to rent-all at a price point of about $125 a night.

Its location on the Bowery is another plus.

"NoHo is literally walking distance to five or six different diverse neighborhoods, whether it's Chinatown or Little Italy or Soho or even a little bit further away," Bryant said.

Lora Goodenough is the founder of Beyond the Square, a travel company. She says as hotel prices continue to soar past pre-pandemic levels, people are looking at alternatives.

"They do want safe and they want clean, and comfortable is a bonus. So if these hotels can really maximize on the safety, the cleanliness and have good reviews around comfort, I saw that the Now Now has some kind of upgraded amenities, the linens and and whatnot. I mean, I think that is going to really have a broad appeal," Goodenough said.

According to Future Market Insight, the global micro-hotel industry is expected to increase nearly 75 percent in the next 10 years. Goodenough agrees this trend is here to stay, especially in a place like New York City where price tags are high and space is limited.

"Think this space has to innovate because people are getting pretty tired and pretty discouraged. I plan travel for travelers from all over the world to come to New York City, and so many people start the planning process," Goodenough said. "Then they get into the hotel prices and they're like, 'never mind, maybe. Is there a better time to come?'"

The Now Now NoHo opens for business on April 1, and they're already receiving quite a bit of interest. They're about 65 percent booked for the Easter holiday.

