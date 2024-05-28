NY assemblywoman pushes for new laws to help prevent infant mortality after suffering her own loss

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A New York assemblywoman is sharing her story after suffering the devastating loss of her baby. Now, she's taking her pain and turning it into action and she hopes new laws will help women and their infants.

"There was a point where I was saying, 'Well, let me die, you know, let, let him survive,'" said Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, (D) NY.

Hermelyn considers her 2-year-old son, Daniel, her rainbow after a brutal storm.

She says a New York City hospital turned her away while she was having pre-term contractions with her first son, seven years ago.

"I was a victim of discrimination," Hermelyn said.

She says the baby died as a result. But, born out of that loss was her resolve to make sure this wouldn't happen again. She created The Jonah Bichotte Cowan Law in honor of her child.

"It mandates the hospital to not turn away patients suffering or experiencing preterm labor or high risks," Hermelyn said.

Since then, the legislator has become a champion of women's health. Most recently, she helped New York make history as the first state to offer paid prenatal leave.

The policy is part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's larger plan to improve maternal and infant mortality.

"Women are in an impossible position sometimes, choosing between bringing home that paycheck to the size it's supposed to be, and taking care of their own health and the health of their baby," Gov. Hochul said.

The national infant mortality rate went up 3% in 2022 from 2021. The first year-to-year increase in 20 years.

In New York City Black babies have the highest infant mortality rate at 9.2% compared to 1.7% for white babies and 2.7% for Asians.

A state bill, if passed, would establish an infant mortality review board to study the problem and improve services for women and babies.

Hermelyn, who is of Haitian descent, also sponsored a bill that would create a maternal depression awareness campaign to improve language access.

"Especially in my culture, we're not supposed to speak of the loss of infants," she said.

As she continues to heal, Hermelyn finds strength from her own loss.

"His spirit has inspired me to help other women," she said.

