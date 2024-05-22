Owner facing charges after NYPD officers rescue injured puppy in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City police rushed an injured dog to the hospital after they say he was hurt by his owner last week.

The NYPD officers responded to a call of the puppy bleeding from the mouth near Edgecombe Avenue and West 165th Street around 1:30 p.m. on May 16.

They say he suffered horrific injuries at the hands of his owner, 26-year-old Cleopatra Morgan. Police say Morgan threw Rocket off a ledge and then called 911.

She told responding officers that she "snapped."

Body camera footage from last week showed Officer Kelsey Garcia crying while cradling the bleeding dog in her arms.

"My first thought was this little guy is not going to make it, there's no way, he was just bleeding from the nose and the mouth, barely conscious, labored breathing," Garcia said.

Garcia, along with Lt. Vincent Caprino and Officer Joseph Oshea jumped into action and worked together to get rocket to the ASPCA.

He had leg surgery and was treated for various other injuries but is expected to survive.

The ASPCA team said he is recovering well but it will be another six to eight weeks before he is back to being healthy.

"He's come through the critical part of everything and seems to be doing well at this point," said surgery director Dr. J'mai Gayle. "I met him yesterday and he's a very happy little dog. He just really want to be around people. He's a trooper."

Morgan is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, torture/injure/not feeding animals, criminal possession of a weapon and false personation.

