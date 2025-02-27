NY governor orders CUNY college to remove Palestinian Studies professor job listing

Hunter College has removed a job listing for a Palestinian Studies professor at the direction of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, the university system said.

The City University of New York -- the public university system of which Hunter is a part -- said in a statement they found the language in the listing "divisive, polarizing and inappropriate" and "strongly agree" with Hochul's "direction."

"CUNY will continue working with the Governor and other stakeholders to tackle antisemitism on our campuses and combat hate in all of its forms," CUNY said in the statement.

The listing no longer appears on the school's website and is labeled as "no longer accepting applications" on LinkedIn.

"We seek a historically grounded scholar who takes a critical lens to issues pertaining to Palestine including but not limited to: settler colonialism, genocide, human rights, apartheid, migration, climate and infrastructure devastation, health, race, gender and sexuality," the listing stated.

In a statement to the New York Post, which first reported on the job listing, Hochul accused the role of promoting "antisemitism."

"Governor Hochul has directed CUNY to immediately remove this job posting and conduct a thorough review of the position to ensure that antisemitic theories are not promoted in the classroom," a spokesperson for Hochul reportedly said.

"The Governor has continued to strongly condemn all forms of antisemitism and has made clear that hateful rhetoric of any kind has no place at CUNY or anywhere in New York State," the spokesperson added.

Hochul's office did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.