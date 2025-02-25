New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to hire federal workers fired by DOGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has launched a new initiative to recruit workers into state service as the federal government is laying off thousands of highly qualified workers.

On Tuesday, the governor announced the "You're Hired" initiative in response to the Department of Government Efficiency's moves to lay off federal workers.

"The federal government might say, 'You're fired,' but here in New York, we say, 'You're hired.' In fact, we love federal workers," Governor Hochul said. "Whatever your skills, we value public service. Check out potential jobs at ny.gov/wewantyou. Come join our New York State family."

Since taking office, Hochul has worked to implement several initiatives to strengthen the public workforce in New York.

In 2023 she extended 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave to the entire state workforce and in 2024, the state launched a program to temporarily waive civil service exam requirements for man job vacancies.

RELATED | 21 federal technology staffers resign rather than help Musk and DOGE slash size of government

Hochul has also lifted the hiring freeze, expanded opportunities for individuals and veterans with disabilities, and funded new testing centers to further support the workforce.

"Public service is a noble calling, and we're looking for the best and brightest to come work for New York State," New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner and Civil Service Commission President Timothy R. Hogues said. "Under Governor Hochul's leadership, we have been working hard to retain and recruit the next generation of employees and servant-leaders. By coming to work for the Empire State, you'll have the opportunity to help your neighbors, community and state in a variety of ways - serving, protecting, and caring for your fellow New Yorkers and our wonderful resources in solid, stable jobs."

Job cuts in the federal government have been coordinated by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency under the stated goal of slashing government bureaucracy. There's no official tally of the total number of firings.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

