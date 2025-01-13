Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to restrict cellphone use in schools statewide

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul will introduce legislation in her upcoming budget to restrict cellphone use in K-12 schools statewide, her office said in a press release Monday.

Hochul told a roundtable at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy that she decided on the restrictions out of her concerns for students' mental health

"There's so much pressure on all of you, and I've got to help you with that. That's my job," she told the group.

Hochul said she would not be giving any details of the plan Monday.

"We got to talk about cellphones in schools, we won't do that today because it'll make me very unpopular, I'm sure," she said.

Her office says to expect specifics in her budget later this month.

Hochul has been on a listening tour with students, parents and teachers since last spring, to gauge the benefits and dangers of cellphones in schools.

Introduced as part of the state budget, her restrictions will require approval by the Legislature, as opposed to an executive order by Hochul.

Former New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks had been concurrently exploring a ban in city public schools, but Mayor Eric Adams said it required more study.

