Proposed 'bell to bell' cellphone ban for New York public schools draws mixed reaction

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The next school year in New York could come with some big changes: a "bell to bell" cellphone ban across public schools in the state is on the cusp of becoming a reality.

While other states have statewide cellphone bans in schools, New York will be only the fourth state to have a "bell to bell" ban.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she reached a deal with state lawmakers on next year's budget. It would require school districts to ban students from using their phones during the entire school day.

Discretion on how to implement the ban will be up to individual school districts, but not everyone is on board.

Those opposed to the ban say it's a matter of safety.

"At any point in time, there could be a shooting or a lockdown or a fire and we won't get it back just to contact out parents," said a student named Jessica. "And so many people have lost their lives. So many students have lost their lives in the shootings, and they could not contact their parents because they didn't have their phone."

It's a grim but realistic scenario, and those opposed to the ban say it's just not worth the risk.

Advocates will help districts figure out the best way for schools to store students' phones. The only guideline from the state is that the policy must be in place from bell to bell.

This ban is what Raj Goyle, the founder of Phone Free New York, has been advocating for.

"If you look at the data in schools that have one this on their own, test scores rise, bullying decreases, depression decreases," Goyle said. "So the benefits are really going to outweigh the costs."

New York City Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos told Eyewitness News that she is on board.

"I've been very vocal about this, when I was a principal and I collected cellphones, so I definitely think instructional time should be sacred, but we want to make sure that schools are given autonomy to design a system that works best for them," Aviles-Ramos said.

On Long Island, there were mixed reactions Tuesday from students and parents at the Baldwin Union Free School District. The district already has its own phone policy in place.

There, students are required to keep their phones in the backpacks -- either off or on silent during class -- but they are allowed to use them in the hallways and during lunch.

Under the new "bell to bell" ban, the phones will no longer be allowed to be used during those times.

"We know that there are devices that you can put the phones in to keep them secure during the school day, but what about during lunch, and there are so many questions that we still have," said Superintendent Dr. Shari Camhi.

Jericho, Hempstead and Smithtown also have similar school cellphone bans.

Hochul has previously said there will be exemptions for some students who need their phones for medical reasons, learning disabilities or language barriers.

