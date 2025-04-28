Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $254 billion deal on New York State budget

The announcement comes just as Hochul said there would be an agreement by the end of this week.

The announcement comes just as Hochul said there would be an agreement by the end of this week.

The announcement comes just as Hochul said there would be an agreement by the end of this week.

The announcement comes just as Hochul said there would be an agreement by the end of this week.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York lawmakers have reached a deal on a $254 billion budget for the next fiscal year.

The governor made the announcement Monday night in Albany.

The budget will include a middle class tax cut, tripling the child tax credit and investments into free breakfast and lunch for students.

Lawmakers have also come to an agreement on an extra charge for people who wear masks while committing crimes or fleeing from the scene of a crime.

If approved, this will be an additional charge, not something someone can be charged with on its own.

The measure would be passed as part of the budget.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.