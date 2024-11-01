New York state trooper shot in leg on Long Island released from hospital

NY state trooper shot in leg on Southern State Parkway on Long Island to be released from hospital.

NY state trooper shot on Long Island to be released from hospital NY state trooper shot in leg on Southern State Parkway on Long Island to be released from hospital.

NY state trooper shot on Long Island to be released from hospital NY state trooper shot in leg on Southern State Parkway on Long Island to be released from hospital.

NY state trooper shot on Long Island to be released from hospital NY state trooper shot in leg on Southern State Parkway on Long Island to be released from hospital.

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- New York State Trooper Thomas Mascia was released from Nassau University Medical Center after he was shot in the leg while attempting to help a motorist on Long Island late Wednesday night.

His fellow troopers and law enforcement officers honored the 27-year-old with a walkout as he left the hospital on Friday afternoon.

"While we are angry beyond words of what was done to him, we're also extremely grateful that today he is going home," said NYSP Lieutenant Timothy Gleason. "Today, Tom's New York State Police family and the margin law enforcement and public safety community are here to honor him and show support for him and his family, and we remain with them throughout his recovery, and we will always be by their side."

It all started when Mascia pulled over to help what he thought was a stranded motorist but police say that driver opened fire and shot Mascia in the leg.

It happened on the Southern State Parkway around 11:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes near exit 17.

The gunman got away in a late model black Dodge Charger that had a temporary New Jersey license plate 997636T.

Mascia was able to take cover before retrieving his first aid bag and tending to his own wounds.

A fellow trooper who responded to the shooting helped rush Mascia to the hospital where he had surgery on his leg.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News that it's not the first time Mascia was injured. He was previously hit by a car while working.

"He's a great kid, a great guy, just always been so kind. He helps us shovel the snow and just he's so kind and caring," said neighbor Diane Sherin. "We're all praying for him."

The NYPD and other law enforcement agencies were alerted of the vehicle possibly fleeing into New York City, but it was not immediately located. As of Friday, the suspect remained on the run.

There is a $15,000 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.