Rent Guidelines Board to hold revote to possibly revise increases on rent-stabilized apartments

Jaysha Patel has more on the revote

Jaysha Patel has more on the revote

Jaysha Patel has more on the revote

Jaysha Patel has more on the revote

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The Rent Guidelines Board has scheduled a rare revote on its preliminary decision to raise rents on nearly one million rent-stabilized apartments.

The board scheduled an additional meeting to revisit its preliminary decision last month to increase rents 1.75% to 4.75% on one-year leases, and 4.75% to 7.75% on two-year leases.

A new meeting will be held Tuesday, May 27, at 9:30 a.m. to reconsider the preliminary vote.

The nine-member Rent Guidelines Board has two owner representatives, two tenant representatives and five public members.

The preliminary rate hikes disappointed both tenants and landlords, who expressed their frustration with the decision back in April.

Next year, the board members, who are appointed by the mayor, may not be back if there's a new mayor elected.

"We're demanding that the next mayor pledge for a rent freeze. And it won't be Adams, I got news for you. And it won't be Cuomo either," said Joanne Grell of CASA, last month.

The other Democrats running in the primary do support a rent freeze.

Mayor Adams had called the board's decision in April "challenging," and aimed to "strike a balance between protecting the quality of rent stabilized homes as costs continue to rise without overburdening tenants with infeasible rent increases." He thought that an increase as much as 7.75% was "far too unreasonable of burden for tenants."

A final vote is scheduled for June 25.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.