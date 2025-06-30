Adams calls for Rent Guidelines Board to adopt 'lowest increase possible' as final vote approaches

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams is calling for the Rent Guidelines Board to "adopt the lowest increase possible."

He did not call for a rent freeze like fellow New York City mayoral candidate and Council member Zohran Mamdani.

"One of the largest costs on the kitchen tables each month is rent, and right now, New Yorkers are feeling the squeeze of a historically tight housing market with a 1.4% vacancy rate. That is why I am urging the Rent Guidelines Board to adopt the lowest increase possible," Adams said in a statement, adding:

"But let's be clear, demands to 'freeze the rent' are short sighted and risk worsening already deteriorating housing conditions - putting tenants' health and safety in harm's way. This would be disastrous for the quality of rent stabilized homes, making it impossible for owners, particularly small property owners, to put money back in their buildings, make repairs and maintain their buildings.

"We look forward to reviewing the board's final vote and hope they will come to a resolution we are calling for that balances affordability with protecting the quality of housing for the millions of New Yorkers who live in a rent stabilized home."

The Rent Guidelines Board held a rare revote last month, lowering its preliminary proposal for rent increases on two-year stabilized leases to a range of 3.75% to 7.75% increase.

That was a decrease from their initial recommendation of 4.75% to 7.75% range for two-year leases.

The proposal for one-year leases remains unchanged at 1.75% to 4.75%.

The final vote is at 7 p.m. Monday in East Harlem.

