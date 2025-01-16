NYPD searching for suspected serial arsonist wanted for setting fire on subway, parked NYPD car

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are looking for a suspected serial arsonist accused of setting at least four fires within hours of each other last week.

In the first incident, police say the suspect intentionally started a fire that damaged a parked NYPD car in front of City Hall around 2:20 a.m. on January 10.

Minutes later, officers say the suspect set fire to another car parked less than a block away on Murray Street.

Just before 3 a.m., authorities say the same man set a paper cup on fire and threw it into a garbage can near the Brooklyn Bridge City Hall Train Station.

Video released by police reportedly shows the suspect starting a fourth fire around 3:40 a.m. on a northbound J train in the Woodhaven Avenue train station. According to the NYPD, the suspect set fire to a pile of garbage right next to a sleeping passenger before fleeing the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

The fires are being investigated by the NYPD's Arson and Explosion Unit.

