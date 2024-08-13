Suspect in attempted rape of 19-year-old woman on Upper East Side arrested

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has been arrested in the attempted rape of a 19-year-old woman near Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side.
Police on Tuesday identified 30-year-old Quincy Burks as the man behind the attack.
It happened on Saturday just after 1 a.m. on East 90th Street and East End Avenue in a quiet area of the neighborhood.
Police say Burks shoved the victim to the ground and tried to sexually assault her.
She fought back and a nearby doorman was alerted by her screams for help.
The doorman, Hector Mateo, was able to intervene and the attacker fled.
"I tried to chase him - I pointed my flashlight at him," Mateo said, "I was thinking about my daughter - I was thinking about the shareholders - the people who live here and their young daughters."
The victim was taken to the hospital where she recovered.
Burks has been charged with attempted rape, sex abuse and forcible touching.
