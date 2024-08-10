19-year-old woman sexually assaulted near Gracie Mansion

UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect on the Upper East Side who sexually assaulted a woman as she was walking down the street.

The attack happened near Gracie Mansion around 1:20 a.m.

According to police, the man pushed the woman to the ground, sexually assaulted her and then fled as she screamed.

A doorman nearby heard the woman's screams and dashed into action to help.

"As I was making my way down the block, I saw this man just running up towards York. I tried to tell him to stop or 'who are you,' but he just kept running. I helped the little girl. She was down on the floor, bloody, crying and shocked," he told Eyewitness News.

The suspect was last seen heading eastbound on E. 90th Street and remains on the run.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center where she is recovering.

