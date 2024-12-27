What were NYC's top baby names last year?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Among the 98,389 children born in New York City last year, the most popular baby names happen to be quite familiar.

In a review of records from 2023, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene found that the names Emma and Liam once again took the crowns for most popular baby names.

Liam has been ranked No. 1 for boys since 2016, while Emma has led the list for girls since 2017.

The Health Department's birth certificate records showed that 743 Liams and 382 Emmas were born in NYC in 2023.

"Our youngest New Yorkers are what make our city so special," said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse. "We welcome Emma, Liam, Mia, Noah and all the other newborns to New York. Our city and world are better for your presence in the new year and beyond."

The runners up for girls, in order, were: Mia, Sophia, Olivia, Isabella, Amelia, Leah, Chloe, Luna and Sofia.

The runners up for boys, in order, were: Noah, David, Lucas, Jacob, Ethan, Joseph, Dylan, Michael and Muhammad.

