Back-to-school: UFT to show off school that successfully reduced class sizes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday is the first day of classes for New York City Public Schools.

Class sizes will be a big issue, as the Department of Education will be forced to meet new class limits in the years to come.

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew plans to visit a school in Jackson Heights, shining a spotlight on the junior high that has been a able to reduce classroom sizes and be a good model.

The UFT and the DOE are aiming to work together to make smaller class sizes a reality citywide.

Schools Chancellor David Banks said they are making progress toward smaller class sizes, but the next few years will be challenging as they shuffle everyone around to hit their targets.

A state law requires the DOE to reduce class sizes across the board. Just last year, class sizes averaged anywhere from 21 to 25 students from grades K through high school. That was already a reduction from previous years.

"The way the law is actually written will require us to hire thousands more teachers and to open up thousands more classrooms, new facilities, at a pace that currently we do not have all the resources that would be needed for us to do that," Banks had said.

By 2028, lower grades will be capped at 20, classes for 4th- 8th grades top out at 23 students, and high school classes cannot exceed 25 students.

Last November, Mulgrew said the DOE was dragging its feet in reducing class sizes and a new amendment to the law compels the DOE to hit class size targets.

"The state is sending money specifically to cover the costs of lowering the class sizes for New York City," Mulgrew said. "So that language, once it went into the law and was passed, the city became more receptive to working with us."

The UFT president said 40% of classrooms are in compliance, but for the DOE Chancellor Banks, the real test now begins as they hit year three of the rollout.

