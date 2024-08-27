Your schools, your questions: WABC-TV Back to School Town Hall with Chancellor David C. Banks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The new school year is upon us, as are hot-button issues including class size and cell phone bans. WABC-TV will be hosting our annual Back to School Town Hall to tackle these questions and more. No school-related topics will be off limits.

Helping us answer your questions will be New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks, the special guest on our panel discussion that will be moderated by Eyewitness News anchors Shirleen Allicot and Mike Marza.

Watch the WABC-TV Back to School Town Hall LIVE on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. right here on abc7ny.com, and on our YouTube and Facebook pages.

We invite you to leave your questions below, and we'll get them to the chancellor.