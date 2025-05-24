NYC beaches officially open on Memorial Day weekend, kick off unofficial start to summer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's beaches are officially open on Saturday, kicking off Memorial Day weekend festivities and the unofficial start to the summer season.

According to NYC Parks, more than 7.4 million people last year visited the city's beaches, which are free to the general public and will remain open through September 7, 2025.

NYC officials in the meantime are increasing safety measures to help to keep beach visitors safe while they're having fun in the sun.

More specifically, the city has been focused on recruiting lifeguards. There were 930 lifeguards on duty at the peak of last summer, and the city expects to meet, if not exceed, that number this year after leaders raised wages, secured bonuses and modernized application requirements to help increase the number of new recruits.

Beachgoers looking to take a dip in the water are asked to swim only when lifeguards are on duty between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

The city has also expanded the use of drones in their efforts to keep people safe on the beaches.

Rescuers will able to drop emergency flotation devices to struggling swimmers, while the city will continue its drone surveillance of the shoreline in response to increased shark sightings.

Meanwhile, boardwalk businesses have been busy preparing for the anticipated foot traffic as crowds of people are expected to flock to the beaches in the coming weeks.

"All week we have just been prepping, all the shipments came in, all the sun block, all the sun tans, so we're hoping for good weather," said Eric Haddad, who owns a boardwalk shop along Coney Island Beach.

The city's beaches span a total of 14 miles.