Some New York City bodegas embracing plant-based eggs amid nationwide shortage

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As egg prices stay sky-high, some bodegas across New York City will begin using egg alternatives in their breakfast sandwiches.

As the bird flu continues to spread and drive egg prices to almost three times what they were last year, the hunt is on for cheaper alternatives.

The so-called Bird Flu Bailout program started Monday -- and more than 50 bodegas are adding plant-based eggs to the menu.

Sam Alawadi, the owner of One Up Bistro, said three years ago a case of eggs cost him $40. Today it is $256.

"I raised the price of sandwiches by a dollar, but I can't go higher, customers complain," Alawadi said.

Now his vegan menu options that used to be more expensive are actually cheaper.

"It's cheaper now, because of the price increase of the eggs, it's cheaper," he said.

They are cheaper, and perhaps better for the planet, but what about the taste? Some don't care to find out.

"If I'm going to have an egg, I would like to have a natural chicken egg," one customer said.

But some are already converts.

"A vegan diet? Oh yeah, it can be delicious, it is delicious and healthier with less inflammation," another customer said.

The participating bodegas will have dedicated signs outside.

"If you are curious about plant-based proteins, if you think it's right for you as a consumer, or if you are having a hard time finding eggs, it's really worth a try," said Mount Sinai Nutritionist Eugenia Hamshaw.

Alawadi has been selling the vegan alternative on the menu for over four years now. When he began, he sold around two sandwiches a day, but today he sells over 30.

Whether it's because of more health-conscious customers or the bird flu, it's hard to say, but he will take the increase in sales.

Pedro Rivera reports on this change in some New York City bodegas, and explains all customers need to know about it.

