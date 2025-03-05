Some New York City bodegas lowering price of bacon, egg and cheese amid egg shortage

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The bacon, egg and cheese sandwich is a New York City staple, and often under $5, but with egg prices on the rise, the times are changing.

Bodegas like La Bonita Deli on East 183rd Street in the Bronx came up with an alternative. They are ditching eggs in shells for eggs in a carton.

The United Bodegas of America said Wednesday they will lower prices by switching from fresh eggs to the more affordable liquid eggs.

They say the liquid eggs provide the same taste and nutrition at a fraction of the cost.

Recently, the UBA has encouraged other deli owners to sell loosie eggs or eggs sold in bags of three to ease the burden on the consumer.

The group says a regular bacon, egg and cheese on a roll went up to $6, but with the egg substitutes, the prices will go down to $4.99 or lower.

"While other businesses are increasing prices, we're doing the opposite. Feeding our communities is essential. Bodegas aren't just businesses; they are lifelines for hardworking people. We refuse to let overpriced eggs force us to raise prices. By switching to liquid eggs, we're keeping breakfast affordable for our customers," said UBA President Radhamés Rodríguez.

The group said they are trying to make a statement that bodegas will not allow inflation to make breakfast a luxury.

"Switching to liquid eggs is the smart move, and we encourage all bodega owners to follow our lead. UBA is urging all bodega owners to adopt liquid eggs and pass the savings to their customers. The goal is simple: keep food affordable for the people who rely on bodegas every day," said UBA spokesman Fernando Mateo.

Mount Sinai dietician Abigail Collen said most liquid eggs are made up almost entirely of eggs but additives are included for texture, pasteurization and stabilization.

"The benefits of eating the egg outweigh the additives that are in such small amounts and are recognized as safe by the research," Collen said. "An egg that has a little bit of additives in liquid form is not going to make or break your health.

As of today, liquid egg prices remain cheaper than the traditional dozen.

