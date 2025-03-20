NYPD asking for help identifying 2 wanted in connection to carjacking in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the two people wanted in connection with a carjacking.

The carjacking was reported on Sunday, February 23 at 3:40 p.m. in Lower Manhattan, police said.

A 33-year-old woman was sitting inside her BMW X5 at West Street and Barclay Street when two men approached and forcibly removed her from the vehicle, police said.

The two individuals fled in the victim's vehicle.



Police said the vehicle was later recovered but the suspects are still at large.

