A tour through iconic NYC Christmas movie locations

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Ever notice how many of your favorite Christmas characters end up in New York?

It's where Buddy the Elf discovered the world's best cup of coffee, Kevin McCallister lived it up at The Plaza, and even Santa himself had to prove his identity.

We sent Joelle Garguilo on a mission to map out a tour of these real-life locations.

"Elf" is one of the most popular comedies this time of year and New York City is essentially Buddy's stomping ground, so if you want to do as Buddy would do, you've got options.

Head to Central Park at the Pine Bank Arch Bridge around West 62nd Street, which is where Buddy gets into that epic snowball fight. You can walk over to his dad, Walter Hobbs's apartment. The exterior was shot at 5 Central Park West, which, by the way, is the same building in "Ghostbusters."

There's also "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." You know the story. Kevin gets on the wrong flight and ends up in NYC without his family and checks into the Plaza Hotel with his dad's credit card.

You can pop into The Plaza for some photo ops. They even have a Home Alone 2 experience, with your very own cheese pizza, a limo ride around the city, and a 16-scoop sundae included.

From The Plaza to Central Park to the closing scene where Kevin's Christmas wish comes true in front of the Rockefeller Christmas tree, which is home to many iconic movie scenes.

In 2001, a rom-com named "Serendipity" made us believe in love at first sight. One of the best scenes takes place at the Wollman Rink, where as fate would have it, Sara and Jonathan (played by Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack) meet again after 10 years apart.

Last, but certainly not least, Macy's is the central setting for Miracle on 34th Street.

The beloved classic tells the story of a department store Santa who claims to be the real Kris Kringle and his journey to prove it in court,

The store isn't just a location; it's a co-star. The scenes you see on screen were filmed here.

Whether watching from home or following in their footsteps, these films have become part of our holiday tradition reminding us what the season's al about. And here in New York, the magic lives on, one location at a time.

ALSO READ | Mystery letters to Santa spur nonprofit and Hollywood interest

Joelle Garguilo has more on the "Miracle on 22nd Street."

