NYC Comptroller, mayoral candidate Brad Lander taken into custody at immigration court in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ICE agents took New York City Comptroller Brad Lander into custody on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources say he was taken into custody for obstructing an immigration hearing.

A press release from his office said Lander, who is running for New York City mayor, was at 26 Federal Plaza to observe immigration hearings for a third time.

He had planned a media availability "to highlight the need for more legal funding and resources to protect immigrants from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)'s unlawful detainments."

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.