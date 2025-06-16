Construction worker rescued from 30-foot hole in Hudson Yards

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A worker was rescued from a 30-foot hole at a construction site in Hudson Yards on Monday morning.
It happened at West 30th Street and 11th Avenue around 10:30 a.m.
Despite earlier reports that the worker fell, officials with the FDNY said he was already working down in the excavation site when he suffered a head injury after being clipped by a heavy piece of machinery.
Members of the FDNY pulled him to safety and he was rushed to the hospital with a head wound.
The full extent of his injuries is not yet known.
Few other details were released.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated.
