NYC Council considers shifting broker fees from landlords to tenants

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Council appears poised to change the way landlords and tenants pay real estate broker fees, transferring the costs to the landlords, in what would be a major shift for the industry.

A majority of council members appear to support the bill, which was being discussed at a committee meeting starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Competing rallies were held before the meeting outside City Hall.

In a classic New York real estate maneuver, the Real Estate Board of New York, the industry's main lobbying group, secured the steps of City Hall for their rally.

City Councilman Chi Ossé, who brought the legislation, appears to have been edged out of the preferred rally location. His rally was instead relocated to City Hall Park.

Mayor Eric Adams has not taken a position on the legislation, but noted Tuesday that he once worked as a real estate agent, so he understands both sides.

"We're going to look at the legislation," Adams said. "No one wants to have tenants pay what they shouldn't have to pay. Real estate agents do a lot of work."

A spokesperson later noted that renters in city-financed affordable housing are already not required to pay broker fees.

