NYC Council expected to pass bills boosting pay for grocery delivery workers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Council is expected to pass a series of bills to boost pay that will include nearly 20,000 grocery delivery workers.

The new legislation would require third party apps to pay workers $21.44 cents an hour and this would match the increase that food delivery workers received back in April.

Previous bills passed in 2021 set a minimum pay and addressed working conditions for app-based food delivery workers for companies like Doordash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Other protections that will be made available once the bill is signed into law, includes companies to provide an option in their apps to give at least a 10 percent tip, before or at the same time an order is placed and that the companies must pay workers within seven days of the end of a pay period.

The food delivery service industry boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic and has only grown since then with over 100 million deliveries from third party apps.