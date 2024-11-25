1 killed, another injured in Brooklyn shooting

One of the victims was shot multiple times and died. A 19-year-old was shot in the back and survived.

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Albany Street in Bed-Stuy.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

