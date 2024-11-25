1 killed, another injured in Brooklyn shooting

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Brooklyn.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Albany Street in Bed-Stuy.
One of the victims was shot multiple times and died. A 19-year-old was shot in the back and survived.
There is no word on what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.