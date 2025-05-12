3 officers injured from shattered glass after shots fired on Staten Island

PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island (WABC) -- Three officers were injured after shots were fired on Staten Island.

It happened at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on 294 Richmond Avenue in Port Richmond.

Police say a Nissan SUV fled a police stop and was stopped by another marked police vehicle. The 31-year-old suspect then fired shots from inside his vehicle, striking the marked police vehicle.

No officers were struck by gunfire, but three officers were take to the hospital for minor injuries from shattered glass.

The suspect then crashed into a parked vehicle and was taken into custody.

Police say they did not fire their weapons at the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

