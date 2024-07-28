  • Watch Now
Police: Garden tool used in stabbing on Lower East Side

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, July 28, 2024 2:00AM
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A garden tool with prongs was used in a fight on the Lower East Side.

Police say two men got into a dispute on Saturday evening near Madison and Catherine Streets.

One man was wielding the garden tool, and it appears the other had a box cutter.

Both men were wounded - one to the chest, the other to the shoulder. They were taken to Bellevue Hospital under arrest.

