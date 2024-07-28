Police: Garden tool used in stabbing on Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A garden tool with prongs was used in a fight on the Lower East Side.
Police say two men got into a dispute on Saturday evening near Madison and Catherine Streets.
One man was wielding the garden tool, and it appears the other had a box cutter.
Both men were wounded - one to the chest, the other to the shoulder. They were taken to Bellevue Hospital under arrest.
