Heartbroken family remembers Bronx resident gunned down by suspect at large

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- As police search for the gunman who shot and killed Bronx resident Victor Bautista on Tuesday morning, a heartbroken family grieves.

Surveillance video captured the shootout on Trinity Ave. and 149th St.

In the footage, Bautista initially exchanges what looks like a friendly greeting with the florescent work vest-clad suspect, then the scene intensifies. Bautista can be seen throwing a punch at the suspect, then shoving him against the wall.

Victor Bautista's family says he was a good man trying to deescalate a volatile situation, and that the person who killed him is someone known to be dangerous in the community.

The suspected killer "just terrorized the block," said Bautista's partner, Brenda Rios. "He scared everybody, he was always coming angry."

Since Tuesday, Bautista's family has kept vigil on the very sidewalk where he was gunned down - dozens of candles, flowers, and other tributes at the site showcasing how beloved Bautista was in his community.

"He would help the homeless, feed the homeless ... he was a great father, a great brother, a great friend, boyfriend," Rios said. "He was everything. The definition of a real man."

"They took my son away from me," said Carmen LeBronx, Bautista's mother, so overwhelmed by grief she could hardly speak. "Victor always helped people around here. Everybody loved my son."

Police continue their investigation. No arrests have been made yet.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.