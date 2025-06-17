Police search for suspect in construction vest after deadly Bronx shooting

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 38-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed in the Bronx just after 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

It happened at Trinity Avenue and East 149th Street.

Police are searching for the suspect who they say was wearing a lime green construction vest and fled eastbound on east 149th street.

The man was pronounced dead at St Barnabas Hospital.

This is breaking news this story will be updated

