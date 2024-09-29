Investigation underway after quadruple stabbing inside Brooklyn dance studio

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An owner of a dance studio is having to defend her name and reputation after the business she worked so hard to build turned into a crime scene early Sunday morning.

Kyaisha Max-Macarthy and her husband have been in the dance industry since 2010. The couple spent time on Sunday cleaning up their dance studio in Crown Heights, where they've been for about three years.

Police responded to the studio at 1493 Park Place just after midnight after four men in their 30s were stabbed inside the business.

In just five days, students were scheduled to start a new semester of classes, but because of what happened, Max-Macarthy, who goes by "Coach K," isn't sure what will happen next.

Max-Macarthy says her husband from time to time rents out the space to bring in extra money to make ends meet, but an incident like this has never happened to them before. The event was a referral for a private party that had nothing to do with the dance academy, Max-Macarthy said.

She says she does not know the victim, who police say are not cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

Although they are expected to be OK, Max-Macarthy is beyond upset.

Kids who have taken classes at Max-Macarthy's dance studio have competed in and won competitions at all levels.

