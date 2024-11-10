Man arrested, community on edge after Brooklyn attempted kidnapping

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 28-year-old man is under arrest and a family and community are trying to calm their nerves after the attempted kidnapping in Brooklyn that doesn't seem to have any explanation.

The man is seen yanking the six-year-old boy from his father so hard that his feet come off the ground - but the boy's father never lost his grip.

It happened Friday while the father and son were on their way to a Shabbas gathering in front of multiple cameras on a block of Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights. The boy's mother says the strangest thing about this is that the suspect is their neighbor. They have seen him before and say he has never said or done anything unusual.

"He'd always hold the door, he always was nice," the mother said.

She says she has heard from neighbors that something else was going on with the 28-year-old suspect, and he'd had a bad day. She says members of the Jewish community are already on edge with the citywide increase in anti-Semitic incidents since October 7 of last year.

"I don't think it was a hate crime, but it was scary. It was like a scary incident. When you live in New York, you don't expect someone to attack a six-year-old and take him away from his parents," she adds.

The mother says she is proud of her husband and son for the way they held on to each other and did not let go. She says her little boy will be getting therapy, and her family is hoping justice is served in court.

The 28-year-old who is identified as Stephen Sowe, is charged with attempted kidnapping, harassment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

