Teen who almost died subway surfing warns others about dangers: 'It's not worth it'

VALHALLA, New York (WABC) -- A teen who survived a traumatic brain injury after subway surfing is now warning others to think twice about the dangerous activity.

Terrell Ismail, 17, was struck in the head by an overpass while surfing a train in June of 2022. Bystanders later found the teen and called 911 for help.

He went into cardiac arrest and was left in a coma with a traumatic brain injury.

Two months after the incident, Ismail was admitted to Blythedale Children's Hospital for rehabilitation. At the time, he wasn't able to breathe or eat on his own, ultimately needing a tracheostomy and a feeding tube.

According to the hospital, Ismail is one of five patients in the past year who have been admitted following subway surfing accidents. Undergoing multiple surgeries during his hospital stay, Ismail spent the last two years relearning how to walk, talk and eat by himself.

"We literally had to rebuild his body and his brain to work together from those injuries and it took over a year," said Dr. Stephen Leinenweber.

Although Ismail was discharged in December of 2023, he currently attends the hospital's on-site educational institution, Mount Pleasant Blythedale School.

While he may sometimes experience weakness on his left side, Ismail continues to make progress in his recovery every day. In fact, he no longer needs a wheelchair or a feeding tube after undergoing extensive speech, physical and occupational therapy sessions.

After everything he's been through, the 17-year-old is using his story as a cautionary tale that hopefully discourages others from subway surfing -- a stunt popularized by social media.

"God has a reason for letting me stay on Earth," he said.

Ismail hopes that he can transition back to his community high school in Astoria, Queens, in time to graduate with his peers next spring.

Six people have died subway surfing so far this year and arrests are up 53% compared to last year.

Ismail summed up his message to others: "It's not worth it."

