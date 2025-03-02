Man facing jail time for allegedly raping 15-year-old in the Bronx

CO-OP CITY, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 29-year-old man is facing years behind bars for allegedly raping a teenage girl.

Casmine Aska was walked out of the 45 Precinct in the Bronx by detectives earlier Saturday. Authorities say he raped a 15-year-old girl Thursday night inside Co-Op City.

Aska has been charged with rape in the first degree. If convicted, he could be in prison for up to 25 years.

