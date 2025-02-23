Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg in the Bronx

EDENWALD, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in the Bronx.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Laconia Avenue in Edenwald.
The 25-year-old was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Police do not have a description of the suspect.
