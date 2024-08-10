  • Watch Now
Police: Man jumps into Flushing Bay to avoid traffic stop

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, August 10, 2024 8:42PM
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police resumed their search for a man who they say jumped into Flushing Bay to avoid a traffic stop.

It happened Friday night just before 9 p.m.

NYPD Harbor Units were called to search for the man but they did not find him.

Officials say the man left behind his e-scooter along Marina Road.

It is still not clear why the man was pulled over.

