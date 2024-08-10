Police: Man jumps into Flushing Bay to avoid traffic stop

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police resumed their search for a man who they say jumped into Flushing Bay to avoid a traffic stop.

It happened Friday night just before 9 p.m.

NYPD Harbor Units were called to search for the man but they did not find him.

Officials say the man left behind his e-scooter along Marina Road.

It is still not clear why the man was pulled over.

Chanteé Lans rides along with Suffolk County police as they crack down on drunk and impaired driving.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.