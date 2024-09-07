Man sexually assaults woman walking on street in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on the street in Manhattan.

It happened just before dawn on Tuesday near the intersection of West 26th Street and 11th Ave.

Police say the suspect pulled down a woman's pants and grabbed her backside before running off.

The 28-year-old victim was upset by the incident but was not injured.

ALSO READ | Man in wheelchair speaks out after MTA bus driver leaves him toppled in Brooklyn street

Pedro Rivera reports on the man who was left behind by an MTA bus after falling out of his wheelchair.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.