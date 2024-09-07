Man sexually assaults woman walking on street in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on the street in Manhattan.
It happened just before dawn on Tuesday near the intersection of West 26th Street and 11th Ave.
Police say the suspect pulled down a woman's pants and grabbed her backside before running off.
The 28-year-old victim was upset by the incident but was not injured.
