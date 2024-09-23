Police: Man spits on 12-year-old girl, grabs her backside in Queens

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man wanted for attacking a 12-year-old girl in Queens.

Police say the man spit on her and then grabbed her backside while she was walking near 71st Street and 54st Avenue in Maspeth around 8 a.m. Friday.

The girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect fled the scene. He is described as approximately 25 years old, 5'8" and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, a black durag, black shoes and white headphones.

