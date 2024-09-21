Man stabbed in the back at East Village subway station

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the back at a subway station in Manhattan.
It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday at the 1st Avenue L train station in the East Village.
Police say the 29-year-old victim is in stable condition at the hospital.
The attacker got away.
There is no word on what prompted the attack.
