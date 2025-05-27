24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Man stabbed on subway platform in City Line, Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, May 27, 2025 10:11AM
So far there are no arrests after a man was stabbed on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

CITY LINE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was stabbed at a Brooklyn subway station early Tuesday morning.

The 51-year-old victim was stabbed on the A and C line platform at the Grant Avenue station in the City Line section at around 4:10 a.m.

He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

It is not yet known what led to the stabbing.

So far, there are no arrests.

