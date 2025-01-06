Two men shot on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a double shooting on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Two men were struck by gunfire Sunday just before 8 p.m. at 92nd Street and Amsterdam Ave,

The men were rushed to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

