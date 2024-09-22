Police: Necklace theft on Upper East Side being treated as hate crime

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men are wanted in a robbery in Manhattan that is being treated as a hate crime.
Police say the pair snuck up behind a man on East 90th Street and Third Avenue on the Upper East Side and snatched his necklace.
The victim says one of the suspects made an anti-Semitic remark before they ran off.
There is no word on the value of the necklace.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.