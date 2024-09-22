WATCH LIVE

Police: Necklace theft on Upper East Side being treated as hate crime

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, September 22, 2024 2:32AM
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men are wanted in a robbery in Manhattan that is being treated as a hate crime.

Police say the pair snuck up behind a man on East 90th Street and Third Avenue on the Upper East Side and snatched his necklace.

The victim says one of the suspects made an anti-Semitic remark before they ran off.

There is no word on the value of the necklace.

