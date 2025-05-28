Police search for suspect after 2 people hit with metal pipes while on MTA buses in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two people were struck on their head with metal pipes while riding MTA buses in the Bronx.

The first attack happened around 2:30 p.m. on May 10 in the Morrisania section near 165th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Police say the suspect shouted something before hitting a 31-year-old man in the head with a pipe.

The suspect got away, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

The second attack happened later in the night, right before 11:30 p.m., near Crotona Park around Jennings Street and Southern Boulevard.

Police say the suspect got into an argument with an 18-year-old before hitting him in the head with a pipe.

Both victims were expected to recover.

Investigators are trying to figure out if the attacks were carried out by the same suspect and where he is.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.