Police search for suspect after 2 people hit with metal pipes while on MTA buses in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two people were struck on their head with metal pipes while riding MTA buses in the Bronx.
The first attack happened around 2:30 p.m. on May 10 in the Morrisania section near 165th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Police say the suspect shouted something before hitting a 31-year-old man in the head with a pipe.
The suspect got away, and the victim was taken to the hospital.
The second attack happened later in the night, right before 11:30 p.m., near Crotona Park around Jennings Street and Southern Boulevard.
Police say the suspect got into an argument with an 18-year-old before hitting him in the head with a pipe.
Both victims were expected to recover.
Investigators are trying to figure out if the attacks were carried out by the same suspect and where he is.
