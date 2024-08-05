Police searching for 2 suspects after 2 men shot in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for two gunmen who shot two men in East Harlem.

Witnesses tell Eyewitness News several shots were fired Sunday afternoon outside the Washington Houses on Third Avenue.

The victims are both 23-year-olds - one was shot in the leg, the other one was shot in the knee. They are both in stable condition.

The shooters, who were both wearing masks, ran off.

