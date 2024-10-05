Police: Teen stabbed on Brooklyn subway platform trying to stop backpack from being stolen

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teen was stabbed on a subway platform in Brooklyn while trying to stop a man from stealing his backpack.

Police say the 17-year-old was on the southbound 3 train platform Friday just after 9 p.m. at the Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway stop when the man grabbed his backpack.

The teen says when he tried to get the bag back, the man knifed him in the shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene.

ALSO READ: Debate emerges over whether Eric Adams should resign as mayor of New York City

CeFaan Kim has more on the political fallout of Mayor Adams' indictment.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.